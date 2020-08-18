Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 2,922,464 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.32 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -361.54% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 80.77% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.1 Million shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Despite being -7.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the CIDM stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 20.73%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved 85.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed -29.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 507.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 55.72.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinedigm Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +140.74% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.9% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.