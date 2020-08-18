China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 6,176,021 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -10.57% during that session. The CCCL stock price is -90.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 72.04% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 214.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) trade information

Despite being -10.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the CCCL stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 31.19%. Year-to-date, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. shares have moved 44.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) have changed 24.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5921.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5921.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5921.51% from current levels.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.3%.