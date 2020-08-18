Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 997,717 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $94.25 per share which meant it gained $7.78 on the day or 9% during that session. The BILL stock price is -11.18% off its 52-week high price of $104.79 and 74.95% above the 52-week low of $23.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Sporting 9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the BILL stock price touched $94.99- or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 147.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have changed 13.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.6%.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.17% with a share float percentage of 80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 5.56 Million shares worth more than $190.02 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP, with the holding of over 4.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.56 Million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 613419 shares of worth $42.72 Million while later fund manager owns 573Thousand shares of worth $19.6 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.