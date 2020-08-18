Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 2,401,590 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -7.07% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -285.05% off its 52-week high price of $44.55 and 54.19% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 Million shares.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Despite being -7.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the AZUL stock price touched $13.49- or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved -72.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed -4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -158.17%, compared to -30.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -187% and -167.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.4%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -274.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.25%.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.4% with a share float percentage of 40.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 4.05 Million shares worth more than $45.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 3.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.89 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2332057 shares of worth $23.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.12 Million shares of worth $20.24 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.