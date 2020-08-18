Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 1,937,125 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.43 Million, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The FOSL stock price is -146.85% off its 52-week high price of $14.12 and 52.97% above the 52-week low of $2.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the FOSL stock price touched $5.93-3 or saw a rise of 3.54%. Year-to-date, Fossil Group, Inc. shares have moved -27.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) have changed 38.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -56.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.29% from current levels.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fossil Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.46% over the past 6 months, compared to -22.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -380% and 700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $522.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.6% for the current quarter and -26.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -312.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.9%.