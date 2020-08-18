BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 2,049,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $531.92 Million, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The BDSI stock price is -36.81% off its 52-week high price of $7.21 and 45.92% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 996.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the BDSI stock price touched $5.45-3 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. shares have moved -16.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have changed 17.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.83% from current levels.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.55 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $30.31 Million and $31.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.5% for the current quarter and 31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.73% with a share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.85 Million shares worth more than $34.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 6.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.54 Million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 2169310 shares of worth $8.22 Million while later fund manager owns 1.82 Million shares of worth $8.3 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.