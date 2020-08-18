American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 56,206,584 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -5.33% during that session. The AAL stock price is -150.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.67 and 34.63% above the 52-week low of $8.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.88 Million shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Despite being -5.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the AAL stock price touched $15.10- or saw a rise of 16.42%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc. shares have moved -56.%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed 5.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Airlines Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -486.12%, compared to -38.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -512% and -393.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.8%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.83 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.7 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $11.91 Billion and $11.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -76.3% for the current quarter and -58.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.2%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.8% with a share float percentage of 85.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 759 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.26 Million shares worth more than $696.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 51.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $677.97 Million and represent 10.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.9% shares in the company for having 29994413 shares of worth $365.63 Million while later fund manager owns 11.57 Million shares of worth $141.05 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.