Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,216,001 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.53 Million, closed the last trade at $3.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -7.27% during that session. The ACER stock price is -103.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 69.75% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 461.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Despite being -7.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the ACER stock price touched $5.55-3 or saw a rise of 35.68%. Year-to-date, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -10.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have changed 6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 348.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180.11% from current levels.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.2%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.93% with a share float percentage of 68.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acer Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 990.66 Thousand shares worth more than $3.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 166.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $572.11 Thousand and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 106325 shares of worth $255.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 96.21 Thousand shares of worth $230.89 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.