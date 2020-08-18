PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,938,651 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $361.36 Million, closed the last trade at $7.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -9.24% during that session. The PAYS stock price is -138.53% off its 52-week high price of $17.46 and 50.41% above the 52-week low of $3.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 758.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

Despite being -9.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the PAYS stock price touched $10.67- or saw a rise of 31.44%. Year-to-date, PaySign, Inc. shares have moved -27.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have changed -20.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.54% from current levels.

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PaySign, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.71%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.88 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.01 Million and $9.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.8% for the current quarter and 35.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +176.4%.