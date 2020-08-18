Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 1,280,651 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $623.79 Million, closed the last trade at $7.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The EVRI stock price is -103.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 78.77% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.01 Million shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Despite being -1.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the EVRI stock price touched $7.80-6 or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, Everi Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have changed 26.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Everi Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -542.86%, compared to -1.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -308.3% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.94 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $134.57 Million and $145.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.9% for the current quarter and -26.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.44% with a share float percentage of 93.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.2 Million shares worth more than $32.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.5 Million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 4716662 shares of worth $23.35 Million while later fund manager owns 4.21 Million shares of worth $13.9 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.93% of company’s outstanding stock.