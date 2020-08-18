Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 3,111,550 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.99 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -20.72% off its 52-week high price of $45.86 and 47.35% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 28 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the TWTR stock price touched $38.46- or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 18.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 5.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.99% from current levels.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.78%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.6% and -12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $766.45 Million for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $874.03 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.3% for the current quarter and 1.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.44% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.34 Million shares worth more than $2.45 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 21626174 shares of worth $531.14 Million while later fund manager owns 18.99 Million shares of worth $466.36 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.4% of company’s outstanding stock.