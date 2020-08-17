DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1,087,175 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.29 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The DMPI stock price is -31.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.53 and 67.24% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the DMPI stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 24.18%. Year-to-date, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 68.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have changed 70.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 246.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 232.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.8%.