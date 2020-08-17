Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 19,230,971 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The BAC stock price is -37.54% off its 52-week high price of $35.72 and 30.88% above the 52-week low of $17.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.71 Million shares.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Despite being -1.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the BAC stock price touched $27.75- or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, Bank of America Corporation shares have moved -26.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have changed 11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 81.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bank of America Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.55%, compared to -36.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -47.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.76 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.95 Billion and $22.49 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.6% for the current quarter and -9.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 14 and October 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.24% with a share float percentage of 73.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank of America Corporation having a total of 2766 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 925.01 Million shares worth more than $19.64 Billion. As of March 30, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 631.1 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.4 Billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 236000000 shares of worth $5Billion while later fund manager owns 164.66 Million shares of worth $3.5 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.