Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,306,179 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The RPAY stock price is -18.85% off its 52-week high price of $27.93 and 54.51% above the 52-week low of $10.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 719.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.01 Million shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Despite being -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the RPAY stock price touched $26.47- or saw a rise of 11.22%. Year-to-date, Repay Holdings Corporation shares have moved 60.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have changed -2.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.15% from current levels.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -693.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.35%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 131.13% with a share float percentage of 143.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repay Holdings Corporation having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.63 Million shares worth more than $113.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 3.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.43 Million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 1331900 shares of worth $23.8 Million while later fund manager owns 921.4 Thousand shares of worth $13.22 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.