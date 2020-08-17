Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 22,857,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.4 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -7.02% off its 52-week high price of $12.2 and 81.93% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the PLUG stock price touched $12.20- or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 260.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 31.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plug Power Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +157.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.9%, compared to -10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.2% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.92 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.5% for the current quarter and -6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.