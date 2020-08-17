Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,217,518 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.9 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -104.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 70.79% above the 52-week low of $0.555. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the MOGO stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 19.15%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved -25.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed 105.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 311.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.97 while the price target rests at a high of $3.78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.32% from current levels.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.