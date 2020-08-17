Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 4,355,512 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.44% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -661.69% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 96.62% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being -3.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 470.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -29.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 192.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +192.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 192.21% from current levels.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.