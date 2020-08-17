Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,276,751 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.8 Million, closed the last trade at $16.09 per share which meant it lost -$6.79 on the day or -29.67% during that session. The BFRA stock price is -241.83% off its 52-week high price of $55 and 67.25% above the 52-week low of $5.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 941.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biofrontera AG (BFRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) trade information

Despite being -29.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the BFRA stock price touched $41.96- or saw a rise of 61.65%. Year-to-date, Biofrontera AG shares have moved 55.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) have changed 165.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 437Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -35.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.28% from current levels.

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biofrontera AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.82% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -127.6% and 32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.7%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -202.8%.