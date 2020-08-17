Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has a beta value of 4.32 and has seen 3,555,953 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.1 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The WLL stock price is -1174.19% off its 52-week high price of $11.85 and 73.12% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Despite being -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the WLL stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have moved -87.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) have changed -7.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 313.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.2 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +706.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -78.49% from current levels.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 325.58%, compared to -40.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -136.8% and -245.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.7 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $179.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $375.89 Million and $380.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.2% for the current quarter and -52.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -170.9%.