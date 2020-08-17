Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,207,976 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.76 Million, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 19.5% during that session. The GNPX stock price is -63.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.03 and 94.62% above the 52-week low of $0.231. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.17% from current levels.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26%.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.82% with a share float percentage of 16.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 346.51 Thousand shares worth more than $1.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 303.4 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $734.23 Thousand and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 293690 shares of worth $710.73 Thousand while later fund manager owns 102.46 Thousand shares of worth $290.99 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.