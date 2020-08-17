Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,821,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -14.38% during that session. The HHT stock price is -266.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 65.56% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) trade information

Despite being -14.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the HHT stock price touched $1.2836 or saw a rise of 29.96%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved -37.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) have changed -26.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13233.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13233.33% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.