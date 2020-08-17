Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 2,001,711 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.61 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 4.24% during that session. The CDE stock price is -7.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 77% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 4.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the CDE stock price touched $8.80-1 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have moved 7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed 37.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.31% from current levels.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -180%, compared to 10.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400% and 900% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.5 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $217.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $199.47 Million and $195.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 11.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -510.8%.