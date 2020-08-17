Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,508,053 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $58.45 per share which meant it gained $2.08 on the day or 3.69% during that session. The VRM stock price is -24.35% off its 52-week high price of $72.68 and 34.2% above the 52-week low of $38.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.04% from current levels.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -180.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55%.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.82 Million and represent 0.9% of shares outstanding.