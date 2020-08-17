The consensus among analysts is that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.67.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 7.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the TSLA stock price touched $1779 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Tesla, Inc. shares have moved 323.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed 18.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1235.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump -30.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $87 while the price target rests at a high of $2400. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -95.11% from current levels.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6561.54%, compared to -26.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.5% and 80.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.6%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.07 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.43 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.3 Billion and $7.38 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28% for the current quarter and 27.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.93% with a share float percentage of 72.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla, Inc. having a total of 1319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11.77 Million shares worth more than $12.71 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 10.71 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.61 Billion and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 5145353 shares of worth $4.3 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.23 Million shares of worth $2.22 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.