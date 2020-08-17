Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,539,943 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The TME stock price is -25.31% off its 52-week high price of $17.97 and 35.7% above the 52-week low of $9.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the TME stock price touched $16.07- or saw a rise of 11.7%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved 20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -9.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.37% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $929.78 Million and $1.04 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.2% for the current quarter and 18.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +112.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.37%.