Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 2,423,178 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.99 Billion, closed the recent trade at $195.04 per share which meant it gained $7.54 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -29.72% off its 52-week high price of $253 and 72.02% above the 52-week low of $54.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the TDOC stock price touched $198.21 or saw a rise of 1.16%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved 133.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.45%, compared to -5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and -34.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.1%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $281.88 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $137.97 Million and $156.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.3% for the current quarter and 83.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.69% with a share float percentage of 121.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health, Inc. having a total of 674 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.59 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of March 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.83 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 Billion and represent 8.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2120988 shares of worth $328.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.87 Million shares of worth $290.16 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.3% of company’s outstanding stock.