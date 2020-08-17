Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 1,520,170 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.38 Million, closed the last trade at $14.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The TNK stock price is -1029.93% off its 52-week high price of $165.76 and 18.61% above the 52-week low of $11.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 951.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

Despite being -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the TNK stock price touched $16.30- or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares have moved -38.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have changed 11.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.2% from current levels.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 278.53%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 190.6% and -61.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.83 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $199.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $94.58 Million and $201.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.1% for the current quarter and -0.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +178.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.