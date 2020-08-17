TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1,089,602 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.91 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.28% during that session. The GLG stock price is -6.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 92.57% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 446.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 301.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Despite being -5.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the GLG stock price touched $4.02-6 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 146.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed 61.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 180.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1491.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1491.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1491.51% from current levels.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -76.6%.