Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,188,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.75 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -57.26% during that session. The HX stock price is -134.91% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 75.94% above the 52-week low of $0.255. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hexindai Inc. (HX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Despite being -57.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the HX stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 57.26%. Year-to-date, Hexindai Inc. shares have moved 13.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) have changed 29.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 183.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +183.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 183.02% from current levels.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -92.4%.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 3.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hexindai Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.07 Million shares worth more than $449.47 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 150.99 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.94 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Select Equity Fund and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 13329 shares of worth $15.06 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.07 Thousand shares of worth $7.98 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.