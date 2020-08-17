Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,062,468 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.12 Million, closed the last trade at $5.76 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 10.56% during that session. The ZVO stock price is -25.69% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 81.25% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 675.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zovio Inc (ZVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Sporting 10.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the ZVO stock price touched $6.46-1 or saw a rise of 10.84%. Year-to-date, Zovio Inc shares have moved 179.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) have changed 56.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 73.61% from current levels.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zovio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +251.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -134.04%, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and 93.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $105Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $108Million and $96.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.6% for the current quarter and 9.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.