Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 13,133,227 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.48 Million, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.44% during that session. The ONTX stock price is -202.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 89.36% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Despite being -6.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the ONTX stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 21.25%. Year-to-date, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 146.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have changed 69.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 121.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +219.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.3% from current levels.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +78.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.28%, compared to 12.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96% and 92.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70%.