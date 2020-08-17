NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 1,501,814 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.17 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The NBEV stock price is -69.34% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 53.73% above the 52-week low of $0.981. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.33 Million shares.

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the NBEV stock price touched $2.44-1 or saw a rise of 13.11%. Year-to-date, NewAge, Inc. shares have moved 16.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) have changed 44.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 183.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +230.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 135.85% from current levels.

NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NewAge, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.82%, compared to -2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 84.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -345.1%.