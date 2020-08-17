Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 2.8 and has seen 22,073,534 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.62 Million, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 9.01% during that session. The MARA stock price is -35.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 90.96% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting 9.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the MARA stock price touched $4.93-2 or saw a rise of 21.5%. Year-to-date, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. shares have moved 339.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 325.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1553.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1553.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1553.75% from current levels.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.