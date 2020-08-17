Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 4.96 and has seen 17,916,221 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.43 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 11.31% during that session. The AR stock price is -4.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 85.55% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 11.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the AR stock price touched $4.64-4 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 55.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed 66.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.5% from current levels.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +168.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 422.22%, compared to -35.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.6% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.9% for the current quarter and -2.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.41% with a share float percentage of 122.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.12 Million shares worth more than $17.91 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 24.93 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.77 Million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.84% shares in the company for having 21056738 shares of worth $62.96 Million while later fund manager owns 7.51 Million shares of worth $5.35 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.