22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2,517,854 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.87% during that session. The XXII stock price is -284.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Despite being -5.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the XXII stock price touched $0.7725 or saw a rise of 17.14%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares have moved -41.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) have changed -15.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 525% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +525% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 525% from current levels.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.46 Million and $7.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.6% for the current quarter and -17.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -229.2%.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.38% with a share float percentage of 34.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 22nd Century Group, Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.39 Million shares worth more than $10.04 Million. As of March 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.23 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.17 Million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.64% shares in the company for having 13385853 shares of worth $10.04 Million while later fund manager owns 3.65 Million shares of worth $2.74 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.