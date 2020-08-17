Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,299,233 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.29 per share which meant it lost -$3.91 on the day or -13.87% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -21.9% off its 52-week high price of $29.61 and 74.8% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 961.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Despite being -13.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the NOVA stock price touched $29.61- or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have moved 117.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have changed 24.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.92% from current levels.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.54%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.7% and -800% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -164.6%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.51% with a share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 36.88 Million shares worth more than $371.35 Million. As of March 30, 2020, ECP ControlCo, LLC held 43.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 9.64 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.03 Million and represent 11.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.8% shares in the company for having 681471 shares of worth $8.59 Million while later fund manager owns 659.8 Thousand shares of worth $9.9 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.