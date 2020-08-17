Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 5,641,043 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -19.31% off its 52-week high price of $12.54 and 71.36% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Despite being -1.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the QRTEA stock price touched $12.54- or saw a rise of 16.19%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail, Inc. shares have moved 24.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed 11.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.4% from current levels.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qurate Retail, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.74%, compared to 2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.9% and 2.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.25 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.32 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.09 Billion and $4.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.3% for the current quarter and 3.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -164.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.2%.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.29% with a share float percentage of 105.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail, Inc. having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.46 Million shares worth more than $593.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 16.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 36.74 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.32 Million and represent 9.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.44% shares in the company for having 36580476 shares of worth $223.32 Million while later fund manager owns 13.03 Million shares of worth $79.55 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.36% of company’s outstanding stock.