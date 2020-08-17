QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 5,045,086 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.89 Billion, closed the recent trade at $111.17 per share which meant it lost -$2.57 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The QCOM stock price is -4.57% off its 52-week high price of $116.25 and 47.83% above the 52-week low of $58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 Million shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Despite being -2.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the QCOM stock price touched $116.25 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, QUALCOMM Incorporated shares have moved 25.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have changed 20.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QUALCOMM Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.89%, compared to 7.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.7% and 67.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.7%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.93 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.8 Billion and $5.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.4% for the current quarter and 39.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +216.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.81%.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.6 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.91% with a share float percentage of 80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QUALCOMM Incorporated having a total of 2131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 98.32 Million shares worth more than $6.65 Billion. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 79.72 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.39 Billion and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 33491759 shares of worth $2.27 Billion while later fund manager owns 23.51 Million shares of worth $1.59 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.