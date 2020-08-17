Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 17,155,990 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $99.15 per share which meant it gained $8.41 on the day or 9.27% during that session. The PRNB stock price is -0.23% off its 52-week high price of $99.38 and 74.43% above the 52-week low of $25.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 357.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) trade information

Sporting 9.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the PRNB stock price touched $99.38- or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Principia Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 81.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) have changed 16.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $107.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $130. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.33% from current levels.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Principia Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.51%, compared to 11.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.3% and -45% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48%.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.78% with a share float percentage of 102.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Principia Biopharma Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.96 Million shares worth more than $296.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.17 Million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 1028008 shares of worth $65.68 Million while later fund manager owns 786.92 Thousand shares of worth $50.28 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.