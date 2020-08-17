Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,941,835 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The PINS stock price is -8.39% off its 52-week high price of $37.33 and 70.67% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.65 Million shares.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Despite being -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the PINS stock price touched $35.93- or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 85.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 38.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of NA%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.2%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.06 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $519.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.7 Million and $399.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.1% for the current quarter and 30% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.6% with a share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.67 Million shares worth more than $380.84 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the holding of over 18.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.51 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 10907339 shares of worth $221.31 Million while later fund manager owns 8.99 Million shares of worth $138.81 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.