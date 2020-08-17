Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,438,535 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.27 Billion, closed the recent trade at $64.61 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The PTON stock price is -13.31% off its 52-week high price of $73.21 and 72.6% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the PTON stock price touched $67.75- or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 126.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 9.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.76% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -413% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.07% with a share float percentage of 39.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.01 Million shares worth more than $982.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.73 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.78% shares in the company for having 13980700 shares of worth $589.85 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $55.79 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.