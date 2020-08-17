Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 5,732,773 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.43 Million, closed the last trade at $1.4 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -47.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.06 and 64.36% above the 52-week low of $0.499. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the OTLK stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 137.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 3.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.85 Million and $440Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -97.3% for the current quarter and -27.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.