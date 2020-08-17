OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,112,201 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.13 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The OCFT stock price is -43.07% off its 52-week high price of $28.8 and 55.19% above the 52-week low of $9.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 782.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the OCFT stock price touched $21.54- or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved 100.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.2 while the price target rests at a high of $28.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from current levels.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.14%.