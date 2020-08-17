Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1,688,213 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.52 Million, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.15% during that session. The NAVB stock price is -63.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.36 and 84.71% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 916.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) trade information

Sporting 3.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the NAVB stock price touched $4.44-2 or saw a rise of 26.38%. Year-to-date, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 159.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) have changed -18.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 226.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 114.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +114.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.49% from current levels.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.74%, compared to 1.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.5% and 35.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +85.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $237Million and $119Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.6% for the current quarter and 152.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59.9%.