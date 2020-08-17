MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 2,551,574 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $215.17 Million, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The MVIS stock price is -130% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 90% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the MVIS stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, MicroVision, Inc. shares have moved 108.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have changed -10.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -83.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -83.33% from current levels.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MicroVision, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +146.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.5%, compared to 21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $580Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Million and $4.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52.9% for the current quarter and -87.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.