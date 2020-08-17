Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7,924,703 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $45.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The MU stock price is -35.14% off its 52-week high price of $61.19 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.02.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.7% from current levels.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.54%, compared to -59.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.1% and 77.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.9%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.93 Billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.87 Billion and $5.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.9% for the current quarter and 10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.5%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 78.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 Billion and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 32470225 shares of worth $1.37 Billion while later fund manager owns 30.31 Million shares of worth $1.27 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.