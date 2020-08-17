JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 2,513,310 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -94.52% off its 52-week high price of $21.65 and 40.61% above the 52-week low of $6.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.07.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Despite being -3.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the JBLU stock price touched $12.34- or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have moved -40.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed 3.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.12% from current levels.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -396.84%, compared to -38.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450.8% and -350% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $471.87 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $837.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.09 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.4% for the current quarter and -58.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +272.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.41%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.71% with a share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.08 Million shares worth more than $269.25 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.49 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.19 Million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 8462649 shares of worth $75.74 Million while later fund manager owns 7.9 Million shares of worth $76.92 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.9% of company’s outstanding stock.