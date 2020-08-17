First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,414,983 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.06 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The AG stock price is -20.81% off its 52-week high price of $14.57 and 65.42% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 Million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the AG stock price touched $12.33- or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -1.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed 13.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to -6.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -100% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.8%.