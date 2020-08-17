Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 3,046,769 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69 Million, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.7% during that session. The KGJI stock price is -695.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 26.19% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 968.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 670.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) trade information

Sporting 12.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the KGJI stock price touched $0.6887 or saw a rise of 39.45%. Year-to-date, Kingold Jewelry, Inc. shares have moved -72.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) have changed -11.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4185.71% from current levels.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.2%.