Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 51,586,042 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31 Million, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -11.06% during that session. The SMRT stock price is -763.64% off its 52-week high price of $0.95 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) trade information

Despite being -11.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the SMRT stock price touched $0.311 or saw a rise of 64.82%. Year-to-date, Stein Mart, Inc. shares have moved -83.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -62.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) have changed -67.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 520.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 126.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1718.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1718.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1718.18% from current levels.

Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17%.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.33% with a share float percentage of 14.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stein Mart, Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 981.73 Thousand shares worth more than $453.85 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 596Thousand shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.53 Thousand and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 499303 shares of worth $230.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 402.52 Thousand shares of worth $186.09 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.